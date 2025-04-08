Michelin star chefs share their journey with local students who dream of opening their own restaurants one day

MALAGA’S Michelin star chefs are passing on their best advice to a new generation of up and coming chefs.

Organised by Chefs for Children, seven local Michelin chefs visited Escuela de Hosteleria in Benahavis to share the story of their culinary journey with the students on Tuesday.

This included Skina’s Marcos Granda who told the students advice he would give to ‘young Marco.’

“This is the most important part; you must believe in yourself and what you are going to create and do,” he said.

“And in all you do, do it with a lot of passion.”

Students Rodrigo Ordonez Gonzalez and Ignacio Rodrigo Perez are both in their final year of the two-year culinary course offered at the Escuela.

While studying, they also work part-time at Japanese fine-dining restaurant Nobu in Marbella.

Rodrigo Ordonez Gonzalez is in his final year of culinary school and hopes to work at a Michelin restaurant after graduating.

Ordonez Gonzalez hopes to work at a Michelin restaurant once he graduates, while Rodrigo Perez said he’s excited to head to Japan, and explore Asia, tasting his favourite cuisine from the source and learning along the way.

Rodrigo Perez asked the chefs if they had to invest more in talent or hard work in order to get their Michelin Star.

Granda, with his seven Michelin stars, replied there must always be ‘sacrifice and passion before talent.’

Ignacio Rodrigo Perez is excited to explore Asia after graduating, with a passion for cooking Japanese cusine.

The other chefs present were Irene Hernandez from Anantara Villa Padierna, Skina’s Mario Cachinero, Bardal’s Benito Gomez, David Olivas from Back, Mantua’s Israel Ramos, and Mauricio Giovanini from Messina.

The talk is a precursor to this year’s main fundraising gala on April 28, which will be raising money for DiabetesCERO, the leading foundation for researching a cure for type 1 diabetes in Spain.

One in every 42 families in Spain lives with this chronic disease, according to official figures.

