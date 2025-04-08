8 Apr, 2025
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool – € 690,000

Mediterranean Villa in Javea located in a quiet mountain area 6 minutes from Arenal Beach. This traditional-style Mediterranean Villa is located in a quiet location, surrounded by nature but within walking distance of Arenal beach with a variety of restaurants and all kinds of services. The 1,130m2 plot provides a lot of privacy to enjoy the beautiful garden and pool and the trees that surround the property create an atmosphere of peace and well-being. The south-west orientation is ideal for enjoying the wonderful climate of Javea throughout the year. The house is distributed over 2 floors,… See full property details

Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 690,000

