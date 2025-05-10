10 May, 2025
10 May, 2025 @ 07:00
French fugitive wanted for drug trafficking is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A FRENCH fugitive wanted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges was caught out by the Policia Nacional when he was walking in an Elche street.

The 29-year-old man was strolling around the Alicante province city and attracted the suspicions of a police patrol at a routine checkpoint.

He was asked to show some identification but had nothing on him.

The man did gave his name and a check on Policia Nacional databases revealed that he had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him by French authorities last August.

Charges against him go back to a probe in 2022 when a package containing cocaine from Brazil was intercepted by customs officers at Orly Airport in Paris.

Investigators discovered a further three parcels sent to the same person in February and March that year.

The man is alleged to be a member of a criminal gang specialising in drug dealing and money laundering.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up 10 years.

The National Court in Madrid is processing his extradition to France.

