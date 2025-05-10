French fugitive wanted for drug trafficking is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A FRENCH fugitive wanted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges was caught out by the Policia Nacional when he was walking in an Elche street.
The 29-year-old man was strolling around the Alicante province city and attracted the suspicions of a police patrol at a routine checkpoint.
He was asked to show some identification but had nothing on him.
The man did gave his name and a check on Policia Nacional databases revealed that he had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him by French authorities last August.
Charges against him go back to a probe in 2022 when a package containing cocaine from Brazil was intercepted by customs officers at Orly Airport in Paris.
Investigators discovered a further three parcels sent to the same person in February and March that year.
The man is alleged to be a member of a criminal gang specialising in drug dealing and money laundering.
If convicted, he could be jailed for up 10 years.
The National Court in Madrid is processing his extradition to France.