31 Jan, 2025
31 Jan, 2025 @ 15:14
Benidorm police arrest violent French fugitive who inflicted life-changing injuries on victim

A VIOLENT French fugitive who was jailed over a brutal 2018 assault has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Benidorm.

The man was sentenced to three year behind bars after the attack on a man in the Normandy region town of Argentan.

The victim had met with the assailant to collect money involved with a drug debt.

The injuries suffered by the victim were described as life-changing according to authorities.

After being convicted, the attacker fled after just serving a month of his jail term.

The Policia Nacional spotted a car making a sudden manoeuvre in Benidorm after the driver spotted the officers.

He was pulled over and a database check revealed that a European Arrest Warrant had been issued by French authorities for his extradition.

The man was taken to the Policia Nacional’s Benidorm station, before being transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid which handles extradition requests.

