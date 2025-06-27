27 Jun, 2025
27 Jun, 2025 @ 16:00
Rare tiny turtles recover at Terra Natura Benidorm after being smuggled in from China

by
TINY turtles smuggled in from China have been found inside a container by the Guardia Civil at a checkpoint in Gandia(Valencia).

20 black-bellied leaf turtles were hidden among stuffed toys and socks, with some of them having died from stress, improper handling, and the sheer length of the journey.

The surviving turtles were taken to the Terra Natura park in Benidorm which has extensive experience in looking after exotic animals.

RESCUED TURTLES

Terra Natura staff immediately went into overdrive to provide critical care and rehydration for the turtles which in adulthood reach just 15 centimetres in length.

They found some of them suffering injuries during transportation as well as catching certain parasites.

Regular tests are being carried on them to identify what they may have contracted and how to deal with it.

Each of the turtles have been microchipped and remain closely monitored under isolation.

Another concern is food as it is an omnivorous species with a very specialised diet in its natural habitat.

COLOURFUL NEW HOME

Terra Natura Benidorm’s herpetologist, David Marti, said: “ We are working against the clock to identify acceptable foods in captivity that guarantee their survival and avoid starvation”.

He added that it was a particularly ‘worrying’ case of illegal wildlife trafficking which poses ‘problems for the conservation of already vulnerable species’.

A 53-year-old Spaniard is being investigated by the Guardia Civil for wildlife trafficking.

Alex Trelinski

