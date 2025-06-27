San Pedro pad of Marbella mayor’s son could be seized as Swedish mafia trial continues

A LUXURY home belonging to Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz’s son could be confiscated as part of an ongoing Swedish mafia trial in Madrid.

The Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office is demanding the seizure of Alexander Broberg’s property as they pursue his half-brother Joakim Broberg for leading the Swedish branch of the notorious ‘Mocromafia’ in the Costa del Sol.

Prosecutors are seeking an 18-year prison sentence and a €30 million fine for Joakim, whilst also targeting assets they claim were purchased with drug money – including Alexander’s San Pedro home.

The property is registered under Panamanian company Lesley Company INC, which was created by the brothers’ late father Lars Broberg in the tax haven decades ago.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz with her late husband, Lars Broberg

Lars was Angeles Muñoz’s husband until his death in March 2023.

According to prosecutors, the company was used to mortgage the property for €230,000 – exactly matching the amount allegedly laundered for Joakim’s drug trafficking operations.

Alexander Broberg, who appeared as a witness in his half-brother’s defence, claims he has lived in the house since 2017 and became the legal owner in 2019 through a ‘donation’ from the company.

“The names of the shares were changed – the court has the original documentation. There was no payment,” the mayor’s son told judges.

However, prosecutor Maria Dolores Lopez Salcedo has requested ‘the annulment of the transfer of shares that took place in 2019 in favour of Alexander Broberg’, criticising his reluctance to cooperate despite knowing about the seizure proceedings.

The case has now embroiled three members of the Popular Party mayor’s family. Lars Broberg, who died aged 73, is accused posthumously of laundering over €7 million in hashish trafficking proceeds across three separate operations.

Joakim Peter Broberg has been accused of leading one of the factions of an international drug trafficking organisation based in Malaga.

A chief inspector from Spain’s UDEF financial crimes unit told the court that Lars was ‘supervising’ his stepson’s criminal enterprise, visiting construction projects, advising on legal arrangements and inspecting properties.

“It’s as if he were supervising everything,” the officer testified.

Perhaps most damaging was evidence that Lars tipped off Joakim about police surveillance and wiretaps on his phone during the investigation.

In October 2019, intercepted calls revealed Lars warning his son: “Listen, listen, the one you’re holding is being monitored.”

Lars was arrested in February 2021 as part of the operation targeting the drug trafficking organisation, but was released without trial due to his deteriorating health. He was later deemed unfit to defend himself and excluded from proceedings.

Angeles Muñoz initially defended her husband’s innocence and accused political opponents of trying to damage her reputation ahead of elections.

She even sued investigative newspaper elDiario.es for their reporting, though a local court dismissed the case, ruling their information had been ‘scrupulously verified’.

The trial continues at Madrid’s National Court, where Joakim Broberg faces charges of leading a criminal organisation that imported hashish and marijuana from Morocco for distribution in Sweden.

Swedish authorities first raised suspicions in 2018 that Swedish nationals had established a sophisticated trafficking network on the Costa del Sol, prompting the Spanish investigation that has now reached the heart of Marbella’s political establishment.

The mayor has attempted to distance herself from Joakim since the allegations emerged, but cannot separate herself from Alexander – one of her two biological children with Lars Broberg.

