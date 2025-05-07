Huge trial of Swedish mafia accused of ‘owning Marbella’ goes ahead in Madrid

THE stepson of Marbella’s mayor could face 22 years in prison if the trial accusing him of money laundering and drug trafficking finds him guilty.

Joakim Peter Broberg has been accused of leading one of the factions of an international drug trafficking organisation based in Malaga. The trial began in Madrid on Tuesday.

The prosecution claims he participated in deliveries of marijuan from Spain to France, and also created a network of companies to launder money from crime, of which his father Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg helped.

Broberg’s lawyers’ Sylvia Córdoba and Sergio Nuño Díez de la Lastra , on Tuesday, accused the National Police and Guardia Civil of ‘creating a prospective investigation to hunt him down.’

They claim the investigation was ‘generalised’ to see if evidence of a crime was found, rather than based on existing evidence. The law prohibits ‘prospective’ investigations.

The defence has also requested the wire tapes used in the investigation be declared invalid.

The trial is being held by the National Court in Madrid and Broberg sits alongside 20 other people in the dock.

During Tuesday’s session, 11 defendants admitted to the charges.

