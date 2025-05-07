7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 13:33
··
1 min read

Bingo on board! Ryanair flight becomes bingo hall as stag do takes over

by

A SPANISH stag do has gone viral after orchestrating a game of bingo on their flight to Mallorca. 

The group of Murcians gave out bingo cards to each passenger, claiming to revive the game which was ‘losing popularity’ in Spain. 

Most passengers seemed to enjoy the spectacle and when one lucky passenger got a line, they secured a pie made by the host’s mum. 

The real winner however, was an English speaking man who was shocked to get a full house. 

READ MORE: British actor Jeremy Irons gets special welcome as he attends the Sevilla Fair in Spain

“I love it, how lovely,” he said, after being egged on by other passengers to give a speech. 

Laughing, he turned to the window, saying ‘oh Jesus’ under his breath. 

The video, uploaded to TikTok by @12chimes, has warmed the hearts of many viewers, garnering a sense of national pride. 

“If Spain didn’t exist, someone would have to invent it,” one commenter said. 

“It’s so easy to make people happy,” another mused.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish scientists discover menstrual blood can be a fertiliser for astronauts on Mars

Latest from Lead

Go toTop