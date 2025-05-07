Bingo on board! Ryanair flight becomes bingo hall as stag do takes over

A SPANISH stag do has gone viral after orchestrating a game of bingo on their flight to Mallorca.

The group of Murcians gave out bingo cards to each passenger, claiming to revive the game which was ‘losing popularity’ in Spain.

Most passengers seemed to enjoy the spectacle and when one lucky passenger got a line, they secured a pie made by the host’s mum.

The real winner however, was an English speaking man who was shocked to get a full house.

“I love it, how lovely,” he said, after being egged on by other passengers to give a speech.

Laughing, he turned to the window, saying ‘oh Jesus’ under his breath.

The video, uploaded to TikTok by @12chimes, has warmed the hearts of many viewers, garnering a sense of national pride.

“If Spain didn’t exist, someone would have to invent it,” one commenter said.

“It’s so easy to make people happy,” another mused.