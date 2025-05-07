British actor Jeremy Irons gets special welcome as he attends the Sevilla Fair in Spain

OSCAR winner Jeremy Irons received a warm reception from the city of Sevilla as he visited the opening day of the 2025 Feria de Abril.

The acclaimed British star, known for his performances in The Lion King, The Merchant of Venice, and Reversal of Fortune, was welcomed to the municipal caseta – ‘tent’ or ‘marquee’ in this context.

Inside, Sevilla’s mayor, Jose Luis Sanz, welcomed Irons and pinned a badge showing the famous fairground arch onto his jacket.

“It is an honour to welcome a film legend like Jeremy Irons during a week that is so deeply ours and so special, like the Feria,” said Mayor Sanz.

“I invited him to experience the best fair in the world, and today we fulfilled that promise. Sevilla always opens its arms to talent and to those who love culture.”

Irons (left) poses for a photo with regional president Juanma Moreno and model Nieves Alvarez. (credit: @juanmamorenobonilla)

Irons visited Sevilla in November 2024 as part of the jury at the 21st European Film Festival, where he received the Giraldillo de Honor, a lifetime achievement award recognising his distinguished career in film and theatre.

It was during that visit that the mayor invited the Brit to the spring fair – one of the most iconic events in the city’s calendar.

Now back in Sevilla for his fourth visit, Irons appeared visibly thrilled as he joined in the festivities, taking a stroll through El Real and mingling with fellow guests including model Nieves Alvarez, regional president Juanma Moreno, and local media.

“It’s a privilege to return to Sevilla, a city I deeply admire and that always welcomes me warmly,” said Irons.

“This is my fourth time here, but my first at the Fair, and it’s been an unforgettable experience.”

Wearing a spotty scarf, a red flower in his hat, and his new Fair pin, Irons got into the spirit of the Feria’s traditional dress.

According to local press, he sampled rebujito – the fair’s signature sherry cocktail – as well as classic Spanish dishes, including tortilla de patatas and jamon serrano.

The actor was reportedly captivated by the paseo de caballos, the elegant daily horse parade that weaves through the fairground.

Irons’ presence caused a stir among fairgoers, many of whom were surprised by the unexpected visit.

Fans and reporters eagerly gathered to snap photos and exchange words with the star, who happily posed and chatted during his walk around the event.

City councillor for tourism and culture, Angie Moreno, who awarded Irons the Giraldillo de Honor last year, described him at the time as a ‘living legend’ – a sentiment clearly shared by the crowds who greeted him with admiration and affection at this year’s Feria.