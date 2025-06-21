Fake news frenzy as AI claims Barron Trump married Spanish princess

THE internet was sent into a tailspin last week after bizarre rumours exploded online, falsely claiming that Barron Trump — son of former US President Donald Trump — had secretly tied the knot with Spain’s Princess Leonor.

The wild story, which originated on YouTube, was fuelled by a string of AI-generated videos showing the pair supposedly celebrating a ‘Grand Royal Wedding at a Magnificent Palace’.

Some clips, racking up tens of thousands of views, even claimed the young duo had been spotted singing romantic duets.

Social media lit up with speculation, with many users wondering whether they’d missed the wedding of the decade. But alas – it was all total fantasy.

Fact-checkers were quick to shut the story down, confirming that there had been no official statements or credible reports from either the Spanish Royal Family or the Trump family. In reality, Princess Leonor, 18, is continuing her military training in Spain, while Barron, 19, has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Experts noted that the viral videos bore all the hallmarks of AI fakery – dodgy facial movements, mismatched lighting, and surreal, dreamlike backgrounds. Some clips even stitched real footage with fabricated scenes to create the illusion of a royal affair.

It’s yet another reminder of the growing threat of misinformation in the age of artificial intelligence – and how easily fiction can be dressed up as fact.