21 Jun, 2025
21 Jun, 2025 @ 10:11
Fake news frenzy as AI claims Barron Trump married Spanish princess

THE internet was sent into a tailspin last week after bizarre rumours exploded online, falsely claiming that Barron Trump — son of former US President Donald Trump — had secretly tied the knot with Spain’s Princess Leonor.

The wild story, which originated on YouTube, was fuelled by a string of AI-generated videos showing the pair supposedly celebrating a ‘Grand Royal Wedding at a Magnificent Palace’.

Some clips, racking up tens of thousands of views, even claimed the young duo had been spotted singing romantic duets.

Social media lit up with speculation, with many users wondering whether they’d missed the wedding of the decade. But alas – it was all total fantasy.

Fact-checkers were quick to shut the story down, confirming that there had been no official statements or credible reports from either the Spanish Royal Family or the Trump family. In reality, Princess Leonor, 18, is continuing her military training in Spain, while Barron, 19, has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Experts noted that the viral videos bore all the hallmarks of AI fakery – dodgy facial movements, mismatched lighting, and surreal, dreamlike backgrounds. Some clips even stitched real footage with fabricated scenes to create the illusion of a royal affair.

It’s yet another reminder of the growing threat of misinformation in the age of artificial intelligence – and how easily fiction can be dressed up as fact.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

