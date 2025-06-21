New engine designed in Spain hoping to compete with Chinese EV titans

SPANISH engineers are designing a prototype for a new engine that hopes to herald a change in the future of the European electric vehicle industry.

Mondragon University, in the Basque Country, is the lead of a project that is being funded by the European Commission that will aim to manufacture four prototypes by the end of the year, all of which aim to be lighter, with more driving force and created with fewer rare earth minerals.

The more recyclable model will also reduce the carbon footprint of manufacturing. The team estimates that the carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 82% once a full life-cycle is completed.

The HEFT project proposes the development of more efficient engines for vehicles. As European car manufacturers are falling behind when compared to Chinese electric brands as well as Elon Musk’s Tesla, the project will be vital if Europe wants to increase its competitiveness in the industry.

The project, launched in 2022, is being carried out in partnership with Belgium, Italy, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom. The EU is providing €3 million to develop magnet electric propulsion systems that will be used for the mass production of next generation electric vehicles.

The Spanish engineers have proposed using cerium (Ce) magnets instead of neodymium (Nd) magnets, the latter of which is most used in motor manufacturing.

Additionally, the savings in the materials used will allow for a 20% saving in manufacturing if 100,000 units per year are created.

Ultimately, the technology will be able to be fully industrialised for mass production. This development signals a positive step towards less dependence on foreign markets for the European electric vehicle industry.

