Children in Spain are ‘eating worse and feeling sadder’, new study finds

A NEW study warns of children’s deteriorating health in Spain.

The Gasol Foundation has been researching the lifestyles of Spanish children since 2022. In its latest PASOS report, the organisation has found children’s health is worsening.

Children now exercise less, use screens more, and adhere less to the Mediterranean diet. These bad habits are impacting their mental health, with children reported being sadder and more worried than they were during the first survey three years ago.

The study included 701 participants who were between the ages of 8 and 16 when the research first began.

These children, now between 10 and 22 years old, are experiencing worse mental health, with three out of ten children reporting they feel worried, sad or unhappy.

“The study shows that, if preventative action is not taken during childhood, healthy habits are lost while unhealthy ones, such as excessive screen use, take hold,” Gasol Foundation president Pau Gasol said.

“It is essential to transform the environments in which children grow up to facilitate healthy choices and curb this trend.”

This year’s study found an average 18-minute reduction in the children’s daily physical activity, resulting in nine fewer hours of physical activity each month.

Less than half of young people are also following the recommendations for nighttime rest.

In contrast, screen time use is increasing to 11.33 hours per week within just three years. In 2022, children spent 44 days stuck to their phones. Now this figure has increased to 69 days in front of a screen.

Those who are experiencing heightened psychological distress are those who are also exercising less, following a worse diet, and using electronic devices for longer periods.

Report coordinator Santi Gómez stated that the health of those with lower socioeconomic backgrounds is also worse.

The Foundation is urging a change in the perception of childhood obesity, calling for initiatives that promote healthy habits such as setting limits on screen use.

