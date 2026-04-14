A PARROT that escaped from its home in the Basque Country last week has been found safe and well 100km away in La Rioja.

Gorri, an African grey parrot, went missing on Sunday April 5, leaving his own worried sick.

His owner Rafael Garcia, who has had the pet for 40 years. tried everything to bring him back home – even offering a €1,000 reward.

However, there was no glimmer of hope until Euge, a farmer from Agoncillo, spotted the parrot by the roadside in his town in central Spain and picked it up, fearing a car might hit it.

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Rafael Garcia shared pictures of his parrot on Instagram. Rafael Garcia

The police still hadn’t arrived, even though someone had alerted them an hour earlier.

A few hours after Euge found the parrot, he saw Garcia’s appeal on Spanish television channel Telecinco and responded, together with a video of Gorri.

He is now back home in the surfer’s paradise of San Sebastian after taking his little ‘vacation’.

“I’m so happy, I can’t believe it. It’s like winning the lottery,” Garcia said.

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Garcia thanked everyone by sharing a video of him feeding Gorri, after returning home.

Garcia went to collect Gorri on Sunday morning, surprised at how good condition his pet was in.

“He has lived in a very large cage and even in the wild; he has eaten pears and apples, and they have even given him a manicure!”

It’s not the first time Gorri takes off for a little ‘vacation’.

“This has happened 26 times already. Monday I’m going to the vet to see if I can attach a GPS tracker to keep track of him.”

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