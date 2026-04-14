TODAY marks World Quantum Day, an annual celebration of quantum science and technology around the world.

The date is not random. April 14, or 4.14, refers to the first rounded digits of Planck’s constant, introduced by Max Planck.

In Spain, Quantum Spain centres will host master classes in seven cities across the country.

The event is aimed at introducing students to the field by running live experiments on a quantum computer.

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World Quantum Day is still very new. It began as an idea in 2021, with the first global events taking place in 2022.

The initiative was set up by scientists and educators who wanted to make quantum science easier to understand and more open to the public.

Rather than one official event, it is a worldwide effort, with activities in more than 65 countries. These include talks, exhibitions, lab visits and online events.

Unlike other official international days, the World Quantum Day is not linked to a specific entity.

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In reality, quantum science is already part of everyday life. It is part of modern electronics, laser technology, MRI scanners and even GPS systems.

The field itself is now moving fast. Quantum computing and other quantum technologies are being developed around the world, with governments and companies investing heavily.

But there are also concerns. Future quantum computers could one day break today’s encryption systems, which protect everything from online banking to private messages.

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At the same time, the technology is still in development, with major obstacles to overcome.

The message behind it all is that quantum science is no longer just a theory. It is already shaping everyday life and will likely play an even bigger role in the future.

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