LEADING Spain’s happiness rankings, Malaga has taken the top spot as coastal regions dominate thanks to their lifestyle, climate and infrastructure.

Malaga has been named Spain’s happiest city in 2026 after topping the Spain Happy Index with 91.36 points.

The result reflects a wider trend of coastal areas across southern and eastern Spain dominating the rankings thanks to their quality of life, strong services and year-round climate.



The new index was compiled this year by Sonneil Homes using data from official sources, including Ministerio del Interior and the Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

It ranks locations based on factors such as weather, safety, healthcare, international schools and proximity to airports.

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The Costa del Sol scored 83.8 points overall, placing it among the top-performing coastal regions, just behind Almería’s coast with 84 and ahead of the Costa Blanca with 81.

Spain’s islands ranked even higher, with Formentera exceeding 91 points and southern Tenerife reaching 90.5, placing them among the highest-rated locations in the country.

Sunshine was identified as a key factor, with many of the top enjoying more than 300 days of sun each year.

Experts say exposure to sunlight helps boost serotonin levels, often referred to as the ‘happiness hormone’, which plays a role in regulating mood and sleep.

Spain records around 2,500 hours of sunshine annually, reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading destinations for outdoor living.

Regions including Valencia, Murcia, Andalucía and the Costa del Sol stood out for combining favourable weather conditions with developed infrastructure and public services.

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Average temperatures also contributed to higher scores, reaching up to 22°C in the Canary Islands and around 19°C along southern coastal areas.

The study also highlighted how sustained tourism has driven investment in hospitals, airports, shopping centres and schools across many coastal areas.

While the index highlights lifestyle advantages, it is based on property market insights and aims to guide buyers in choosing locations that match their priorities.

Curious to see how your city ranks? Explore the happiness index here.

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