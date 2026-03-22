Spain’s Health Ministry recalls baby sunscreen providing less protection than advertised

SPAIN’s Health Ministry has ordered a recall of a baby sunscreen from the market after discovering it provided less sun protection than advertised.

Austrian skincare brand Ringana said it was withdrawing its SPF 50 Fresh Baby sunscreen from sale following the Ministry’s announcement on Friday.

The alert came to Spain after Austrian authorities issued a Europe-wide warning over the product earlier this week, prompting the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) to scramble into action.

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A spokesperson for AEMPS, which operates under the Spanish Ministry of Health, explained that while the product’s label claimed ‘high’ sun protection, its actual protection factor corresponded to ‘medium’ under European regulations.

Sunscreen works by either reflecting or absorbing the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, preventing them from penetrating the skin and causing damage.

Products with higher Sun Protection Factor (SPF) provide stronger defense against UV rays, which are responsible for sunburn and long-term skin damage.

When sunscreen does not provide sufficient protection, skin is left vulnerable to UV radiation.

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This can result in sunburn, premature aging, and, over time, increase the risk of skin cancers.

Babies and young children are particularly susceptible because their skin is thinner and more sensitive than that of adults.

Even a short period in the sun without adequate protection can lead to painful burns and dehydration.

Ringana has been manufacturing skincare products since its establishment in 1996, and its Fresh Baby line is marketed specifically for infants’ delicate skin.

The recall represents a rare safety issue in the brand’s history.

Ringana has yet to comment on the matter.

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