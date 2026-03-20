HUGE amounts of pollen are set to sweep across Andalucia this spring, with experts warning of a “perfect storm” for allergy sufferers.

Researchers from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) say Sevilla and Jaen could see pollen levels soar to a staggering 8,000 grains per cubic metre in the coming weeks – around 25 times higher than a typical peak day, which averages just 300.

Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, and Cadiz are expected to face slightly lower levels, while Malaga and Almeria may escape the worst of the onslaught, experts have added.

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Elsewhere in Spain, Caceres and Badajoz are bracing for the harshest conditions, with pollen counts spiking up to 12,000 grains per cubic metre. Madrid and Toledo are not far behind at around 6,000.

SEAIC attributes these staggering levels to a perfect mix of factors: a soggy winter, soaring temperatures, and the ongoing effects of climate change.

“We are heading into the perfect storm for more and more people to suffer from respiratory allergies, especially pollen allergies,” SEAIC spokesperson Pedro Ojeda told El Pais.

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Researchers explained that this year’s heavy rains, followed by a sudden heatwave, have created ideal conditions for pollen chaos.

While rain usually keeps pollen down, it also sends plant growth into overdrive.

When the heat finally hits, plants are primed to release clouds of pollen earlier – and in far greater numbers – than usual.

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Ojeda added that high pollution was likely to make matters worse.

“Environmental pollution stresses plants, making them produce more allergenic proteins,” he said.

Allergy sufferers should prepare for a brutal season: stock up on tissues, keep antihistamines close at hand, and consider wearing a mask outdoors.

This spring, the pollen storm is one you won’t want to underestimate.

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