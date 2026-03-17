MADRID residents live longer than those of any other region in Europe, new research has shown.

The average lifespan in the Community of Madrid hit an astonishing 85.7 years in 2024, according to a Eurostat study – almost years higher than Spain’s national average of 84, and four years ahead of the EU’s 81.5.

Across the peninsula, the same study shows residents of Catalonia and the entire northern coastline are also clocking in past 84 – with the lone exception of Asturias, where life expectancy sits at 83.37.

READ MORE: ‘Free, fast and unlimited’ wifi to be rolled out at all hospitals across Andalucia

A map of Europe’s life expectancy. Source: Eurostat

At the other end of the scale, Andalucia records the shortest lifespan in Spain at 82.88 – almost a year behind neighbours Extremadura, Murcia and the Valencian Community.

Despite regional gaps, Spain still clinched second place in Eurostat’s rankings, beaten only by Switzerland, where average life expectancy stands at 84.2 years.

Hot on Spain’s heels are Sweden (83.8), Italy (83.7) and Cyprus (83.5).

READ MORE: How Mediterranean is YOUR diet? Take this 14-point test to find out

Meanwhile, at the foot of the table sit Romania, Latvia and Bulgaria, alongside EU candidates Serbia, Georgia and North Macedonia. All report life expectancies below 75, with Latvia trailing at just 73.1.

The study also underscores a striking EU-wide trend, with life expectancy surging by nearly two years since 2010.

In Spain, the rise is even more dramatic – up a remarkable 11% since 1980, when the average lifespan was just 75.5 years.

Women continue to lead the longevity race, living 5.2 years longer than men on average.

Spanish women top the charts, with an impressive life expectancy of 86.5.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.