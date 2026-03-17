IN an interview on The Rest Is Politics podcast with Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez flatly denied that Spain has a corruption problem.

When asked whether Spain faced a corruption problem, Sanchez replied emphatically: “No, no, no, no, no. We had it in the previous administration, unfortunately.”

His remarks referred to his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, a People’s Party (PP) politician who was removed from office after being implicated in a corruption scandal.

Is corruption still a problem in Spain? pic.twitter.com/vIMHZ0F0v7 — The Rest Is Politics (@RestIsPolitics) March 16, 2026

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In 2018, Sanchez tabled a vote of no confidence in Rajoy after PP officials were accused of receiving illegal payments from companies in exchange for public contracts and maintaining extensive slush funds.

The infamous Gurtel case, often dubbed ‘Spain’s Watergate,’ led to the arrest of PP treasurer Luis Barcenas, who was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Sanchez told Campbell and Stewart that ‘corruption-free politics doesn’t exist,’ but said his administration has a ‘zero tolerance policy against corruption.’

He cited his decision to expel a member of his cabinet, former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, to demonstrate this zero tolerance approach.

Jose Luis Abalos was sacked from Sanchez’s cabinet in July 2021 and was suspened as an MP in February 2024 after refusing to resign. Credit: Cordon Press.

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Abalos was sacked in July 2021 following a corruption scandal that began with allegations of illegal commissions linked to COVID-19 mask procurement contracts.

Later, the accusations expanded to suspected manipulation of public works projects.

In late 2025, the Spanish Supreme Court ordered the detention of Abalos and his advisor Koldo Garcia.

They were charged with bribery, money laundering, and participation in a criminal organisation.

Abalos is currently held in Soto del Real prison in Madrid.

Sanchez also addressed accusations involving his wife, Begoña Gomez, and his brother, David Sanchez.

He said: “When it comes to my family, of course I will defend the innocence of my brother and my wife. The truth will prevail. But this is the price you have to pay nowadays in politics.”

Begoña Gomez (middle) celebrates the PSOE’s election victory in July 2023. Credit: Cordon Press

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David Sanchez is set to face trial this year for influence peddling.

The trial follows allegations that the Socialist-led Badajoz council created a position for him as coordinator of public music schools in July 2017, when his brother was the party’s national leader.

Meanwhile, Gomez is under investigation for allegedly using her influence to benefit business interests and for embezzlement of public funds.

Sanchez used The Rest Is Politics podcast, which reaches an estimated 200,000 listeners per episode, to address the corruption rumors and defend his family’s innocence.

The PP has repeatedly criticised Sanchez’s response to the scandals.

Notably, opposition leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo called a protest in Madrid in November 2025 following developments in the case against Abalos, under the slogan “This is it: mafia or democracy?”

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