17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 16:41
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1 min read

Search is on for missing Brit who vanished just hours after landing on Tenerife while out for a stroll without his phone or passport

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A SEARCH is underway for a British man who went missing in Tenerife without his phone or passport.

The man, named only as Michael, is in his 60s and was wearing an all-blue outfit when he disappeared on Sunday.

Michael and his wife had arrived on the island on Saturday night, according to a Tenerife-based missing persons Facebook group.

He went out for a morning stroll in the tourist resort of Los Cristianos, near their apartment at La Montañita, at around 8am the following day – and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

He was carrying little, if any, money when he went missing, his family told officers.

They added that his behaviour was very out of character and said they were “extremely worried.”

Police said they have widened their search after attempts to trace Michael at hospitals across the island proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Michael is asked to email enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.

Click here to read more Tenerife News from The Olive Press.

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I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

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