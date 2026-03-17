A REPEAT criminal offender has been kicked out of the country after years of causing havoc in Torre del Mar with aggressive behaviour and car vandalism.

A man with a history of criminal behaviour from Romania has been deported from Spain following half a decade of crime sprees in the coastal Malaga town.

The 45-year-old man was caught after causing public distress with his violent behaviour, and has since been arrested and expelled back to his home country of Romania following a lengthy investigation.

The suspect had been living in Torre del Mar since 2021 and had multiple offences following him, including vandalism, theft and robberies with force and intimidation.

His most recent actions included damaging parked cars and acting aggressively in public.

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The suspect had been living in Torre del Mar since 2021. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The latest incidents sparked widespread concern among locals, which led to social media complaints calling for action against him.

In a case relating to deportation, a judge needed to issue an order first.

After months of investigation that began in October 2025, officials found that the individual had accumulated multiple open court cases across Velez-Malaga, along with Malaga city and Barcelona.

Combined with the public outcry, a court took decisive action in ordering for his deportation.

The Policia Nacional coordinated with several local police units and judicial authorities to ensure a lawful expulsion.

With the court approval in place, the operation resulted in the suspect’s arrest and deportation from Spain in February 2026.

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