17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 14:45
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1 min read

US expats on the Costa del Sol urged to register for seismic 2026 mid-term elections

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AMERICAN expats living on the Costa del Sol have been invited to a series of drop-in events to help them register for the upcoming 2026 US elections.

The non-partisan organisation Vote from Abroad is hosting two registration drives in Malaga province over the coming weeks.

Trained personnel will be on hand to assist US citizens in requesting their absentee ballots for the critical upcoming vote.

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The first event will take place in Fuengirola on Wednesday, March 25, at Stones Cafe on Calle Jacinto Benavente 3.

Volunteers will be available to help voters between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

A second event is scheduled for Nerja on Wednesday, April 8, from 4pm to 6pm.

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This drive will be held at Los Huertos del Sevillano, located at Calle Huertos 33.

Organiser Carey Ramos said the events are a great opportunity for Americans to meet compatriots and ensure their voices are heard this year.

For more information or to register online, US citizens can visit votefromabroad.org.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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