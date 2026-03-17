AMERICAN expats living on the Costa del Sol have been invited to a series of drop-in events to help them register for the upcoming 2026 US elections.

The non-partisan organisation Vote from Abroad is hosting two registration drives in Malaga province over the coming weeks.

Trained personnel will be on hand to assist US citizens in requesting their absentee ballots for the critical upcoming vote.

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The first event will take place in Fuengirola on Wednesday, March 25, at Stones Cafe on Calle Jacinto Benavente 3.

Volunteers will be available to help voters between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

A second event is scheduled for Nerja on Wednesday, April 8, from 4pm to 6pm.

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This drive will be held at Los Huertos del Sevillano, located at Calle Huertos 33.

Organiser Carey Ramos said the events are a great opportunity for Americans to meet compatriots and ensure their voices are heard this year.

For more information or to register online, US citizens can visit votefromabroad.org.

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