Spain is now the world’s second most visited country – ahead even of Italy and the US, new data shows

SPAIN has become the second most visited country in the world – nearing 100 million visitors in 2025, according to new figures.

Ranking behind only France and ahead of destinations such as the United States and Italy, Spain welcomed a record 97 million foreign visitors in 2025 – setting a new benchmark for the second year in a row.

The figure represents a 3.5% increase on 2024, when Spain received 94 million international tourists.

Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said the results showed Spain’s appeal continues to grow despite economic uncertainty elsewhere in Europe.

“This is a collective success by the whole country,” he said. “Spain is a country that seduces the world.”

Most international visitors to Spain continue to come from Europe, with British, German and French tourists accounting for around half of all arrivals.

The UK remains Spain’s single biggest source market, a trend of particular relevance to the large British expat community living across the country.

Experts say strong air connections, a mild climate and relatively affordable living costs keep Spain at the top of the list for repeat visitors and long-term residents alike.

The city of Benidorm, on Spain’s Costa Blanca.



Tourist spending rose even faster than visitor numbers, figures have shown.

Holidaymakers spent an estimated €135 billion in 2025, an increase of 6.8% year on year.

Tourism now accounts for around 13% of Spain’s entire economy, underlining its importance to jobs, services and regional growth.

Officials describe the trend as “qualitative growth”, with visitors staying longer and spending more across restaurants, culture, transport and accommodation.

Spain’s tourism boom has played a major role in its economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like Portugal and Greece, Spain has benefited from strong demand after years of austerity in the early 2010s and pandemic disruption.

The sector’s growth has helped Spain outperform many EU peers, reinforcing its position as Europe’s most resilient tourism economy after France.

With forecasts suggesting Spain could exceed 100 million visitors in 2026, the country’s status as a global tourism powerhouse looks set to strengthen further.

