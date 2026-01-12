Boom time on the Costa del Sol as tourism revenue hits record €22 billion high in 2025 – and the Brits are leading the charge

TOURISTS visiting the Costa del Sol spent a record amount in 2025 – despite an alarming percentage point decrease in the number of overnight stays.

The region’s tourism chief said the figures, published in Turismo Costa del Sol’s annual report, show that the Costa del Sol has an ‘unbeatable offer’ for visitors that ‘prioritises quality over quantity’.

In total, 14.6 million tourists generated more than €21.8 billion in revenue in 2025, a 2.8 per cent increase from the year prior.

That comes despite a 1.4 per cent drop in the total number of overnight stays, leaving the average occupancy rate of visitor accommodation on the Costa del Sol 1.8 per cent lower than in 2024.

“There is no need to fear that occupancy is not at previous levels,” Salado insisted at a press conference in Malaga.

“The market is not saturated. Our challenge is to focus on quality rather than quantity, and the 2025 results confirm this strategy is working. Investors remain confident in a clientele that is willing to pay more.”

Salado said the data showed that the region’s tourism board is ‘working in the right direction, prioritising quality over quantity’.

He added: “We have an unbeatable offer. The Costa del Sol is a very safe destination, an important asset in the face of global uncertainty. That is why we remain optimistic. 2026 is a promising year.”

2025 also saw a 10 per cent increase in the number of jobs linked to the Costa del Sol’s most valuable market, with more than 152,000 workers now plying their trade in the tourism industry.

“Tourism continues to bring so much joy,” Salado said.

He also pointed to the growth in visitors from the UK, with British arrivals growing by 7.5 per cent in 2025.

In total, Brits now account for nearly 30 per cent of all international visitors.

The sharp uptick has led to renewed calls for improvements at Malaga Airport, where new passenger-screening requirements for non-Schengen travellers have created frustrating queues lasting hours.

“The queues at peak times create a very bad image,” Salado said. “We are asking the airport to put pressure on the [central government] to regulate passenger flow.”

