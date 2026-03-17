SRI Lanka is switching to a four-day work week to save fuel, the government announced, as countries worldwide brace for possible oil shortages amid the unfolding Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Public institutions, schools, and universities on the South Asian island will remain closed on Wednesdays, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Monday, as concerns grow over potential disruptions to Sri Lanka’s oil supply.

Sri Lanka is the first country in the world to adopt such a measure. It comes amid a deepening global energy crisis after Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz — a vital maritime shipping route for oil — in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

READ MORE: ‘BRAVO PEDRO! Taking a stand against Donald Trump’s illegal war makes me proud to call Spain my home’

“We must prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” Dissanayake said.

About a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, and nearly 90% of it was bound for Asian countries last year.

As oil prices surged past $100 per barrel last week, Asian nations scrambled to reduce energy consumption. In Sri Lanka, motorists formed long queues at petrol stations to stock up on fuel.

In Thailand, the government has urged workers to wear short sleeves instead of suits to reduce reliance on air conditioning, while Bangladesh has scheduled several blackouts across the country to conserve energy.

READ MORE: US embassy warns its citizens to avoid Spain’s upcoming protests over ‘recent events in the Middle East’

Vietnam, meanwhile, is encouraging citizens to “ride bicycles, carpool, use public transport, and restrict personal vehicle use when unnecessary,” according to a BBC report.

The Iranian government has said the Strait remains open to all except the US and its allies — but, as of Tuesday morning, only vessels from China, Türkiye, and Pakistan have made it through, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called on allies to form a coalition to keep oil flowing through the Strait, but the appeal has sparked backlash among several nations.

READ MORE: ‘No to war and free Palestine’: Spanish actor Javier Bardem revives Iraq war protest pin at Oscars ceremony to slam US strikes on Iran

Italy, France, and Australia have all said they will not send ships to the region.

“It is also important to remember that we have not sought to be a protagonist in this war,” said Pat McFadden, the UK’s Work and Pensions Secretary, in response to Trump’s plea.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.