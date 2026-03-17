WATCH: Onlookers run away as historic ruins of 15th-century castle in central Spain suddenly collapse

THIS is the alarming moment a portion of a historic 15th-century castle in Spain suddenly collapsed.

Onlookers were forced to run away as part of Escalona Castle in Toledo, Castilla La Mancha unexpectedly gave way on Sunday morning, kicking up a cloud of dust and debris into the air.

Cars parked nearby were damaged as chunks of stone crashed down from the fortress, which has stood in place for more than 500 years in a strategic position on the Alberche river between Avila and Toledo.

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No one was reported to be injured during the incident.

Local police officers believe recent heavy rainfall in the area may have worsened existing structural defects in the fortress.

The castle is now closed to visitors while repairs are made.

It was built in the 15th century by Don Alvaro de Luna, the constable of Castile, on the site of an old Medieval fortress.

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Escalona Castle opened its doors to the public last April. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The castle, which contains a church within its walls, was owned privately for several centuries until 2024, when it was bought by the local council.

Last April, it opened its doors to the public for the first time and has quickly proven a popular attraction for visitors.

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