17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 14:00
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1 min read

Marbella police launch new e-scooter crackdown as riders continue to flout rules

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A NEW crackdown against e-scooters and bicycles is underway in Marbella after police noticed riders continuing to disregard new legislation.

The latest blitz follows a nationwide rollout of new regulations in January aimed at improving road safety across Spain.

All Personal Mobility Vehicles and bicycles must now carry a valid license plate, while and corresponding mandatory insurance.

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However, the Policia Local said that over three months later a large number of riders are still failing to comply with the regulations.

Riders can expect to be stopped and checked to ensure they have the corresponding mandatory insurance.

Under the new laws, riders caught without third-party liability insurance face severe fines ranging from €200 to €1,000, and their vehicles could be impounded.

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Marbella has been at the forefront of the clampdown, enforcing stricter rules since 2023 that include mandatory helmets and a 20km/h speed limit.

Riders are reminded that the minimum age to operate an e-scooter is 14.

Expats and locals must use designated cycle lanes or roads, as riding on pavements and pedestrian areas is strictly off limits.

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Since the summer of 2025, authorities have also enforced a weekend ban on scooters along Marbella’s busy beachfront promenade between 10am and 11pm.

The Policia Local crackdown is running from March 9 until March 22.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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