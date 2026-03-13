A POLISH man under the influence of drugs and alcohol stole a minibus and drove through the night before crashing into a barrier at the AP-7 motorway toll near Marbella.

The suspect, who did not have a driving license, was arrested by the Guardia Civil’s traffic unit at 7.30am on 12 March, according to SUR.

He allegedly took the parked, unoccupied vehicle and drove for several hours before the crash.

Breathalyser and drug tests at the scene confirmed he was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

The collision caused significant damage to the toll booth and the minibus.

The suspect was treated for injuries at Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Investigators are now trying to determine how he stole the bus and the route he took before the crash.

