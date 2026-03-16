SPANISH actor Javier Bardem spoke out against the Iran war while on stage during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

As he introduced the award for best international feature alongside actress Priyanka Chopra, Bardem said: “No to war, and free Palestine.”

Bardem, 57, turned up at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre wearing a black patch reading ‘No a la guerra’ (‘No to war’) in red lettering, as well as a white pin reading ‘Palestine.’

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“It is the same [patch] I used 23 years ago,” he told Spanish broadcaster Movistar, referencing the 2003 Iraq war.

“They’re the same lies,” he added. “In 2003 it was the weapons of mass destruction, and now it’s overthrowing a regime, and all they do is further radicalise it.”

The actor, who won an Oscar in 2008 for the film ‘No Country for Old Men,’ had previously expressed support for Palestine during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, where he wore a keffiyeh and told reporters: “Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza.”

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2003 vs 2026 — Javier Bardem.



Two decades later, the courage to speak up remains. pic.twitter.com/vwlZM5esyv — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) March 16, 2026

Bardem was not the only attendant to voice criticism against the Iran war.

Saja Kilani, the leading actress in Oscar-nominated Palestinian docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab, also wore a pin demanding a ceasefire in Iran.

She said: “There are bombings happening to this day, destruction, displacements all over the world. In Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Venezuela, and everywhere.”

Others slammed ICE activity in the United States, with actress Glennon Doyle donning a black bag with ‘F—ICE’ stitched on it.

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The remarks came as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its third week, with Israel launching a new round of strikes across Iran and Lebanon while US President Donald Trump urged allies to send naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz as an energy crisis intensified.

Trump has repeatedly insisted the fighting will end soon, though he has offered no clear timetable to Congress or the American public.

Tensions have risen sharply in recent days after US military leaders authorised the deployment of thousands of Marines to the Middle East.

Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, Trump said Iran had signalled a willingness to discuss a ceasefire, but added that Washington was not prepared to accept a deal “because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”

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