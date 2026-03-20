THE Spanish embassy in the UK has jokingly mocked singer Morrissey after the artist cancelled a performance in Valencia due to ‘lack of sleep’.

The ex-Smiths frontman was meant to play at Valencia’s Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía on March 12, but cancelled the concert due to complaints over loud noise caused by boisterous Las Fallas celebrations.

Las Fallas is an annual week-long celebration where locals often set off fireworks and burn pieces of wood, old belongings and rags.

The Fallas celebration displays have become massive temporary art projects – some costing millions of euros to build.

The festival officially takes place from March 15 until March 19, but celebrations frequently kicking off a few days before.

READ MORE: Morrissey scraps Valencia concert over ‘lack of sleep’ blamed on noisy Fallas celebrations

Example of a display that will be burned down during the festival

Prior to the cancellation, a statement on Morrissey’s website said that the show may not go ahead.

It read: “Having travelled for two days by road, Morrissey reached the hotel in Valencia late on Wednesday. Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise, loud techno singing and megaphone announcements.

“This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state.”

In the end, the show was called off.

This latest cancellation adds to Morrissey’s reputation for canceling or postponing shows.

Following the online backlash of the cancellation, the Spanish Embassy joined in.

READ MORE: Rosalia breaks new ground as first Spanish artist to ever win a prestigious BRIT music award

https://twitter.com/EmbSpainUK/status/2034322586495021352?s=20

This is the sixth concert he has cancelled on his tour.

He already called off concerts in St. Petersburg, San Diego, St. Louis, and Atlanta due to ‘artist illness’.

Despite Morrissey stating that it would take him ‘one year to recover’ from his sleep-deprived ordeal, he managed to perform to adoring crowds in Zaragoza on March 14 and Sevilla on March 16.

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