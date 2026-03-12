Morrissey scraps Valencia concert over ‘lack of sleep’ blamed on noisy Fallas celebrations

MORRISSEY has scrapped his Thursday night concert in Valencia due to sleep deprivation caused by the noisy Fallas celebrations.

The ex-Smiths frontman was due to play his first-ever gig in the city tonight at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia.

Close to 1,500 tickets with prices starting at €100 were sold out within minutes of going on sale last November.

MORRISSEY- SLEEPLESS NIGHT(Cordon Press image)

It’s not yet known what measures will be put into place to issue refunds or whether the date will be rearranged.

The concert was going to be part of his European tour promoting his new album, having already performed in the UK, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Italy.

The 66-year-old singer-songwriter has two more dates on the Spanish leg of his tour, namely Zaragoza on Saturday and Sevilla next Monday- both venues being sold out.

A statement on Morrissey’s website said that he arrived in Valencia after travelling from Milan by car but had not been able to rest ‘due to the noise’.

After a two-day journey, Morrissey checked into his hotel late on Wednesday.

The statement continued: “He couldn’t sleep or rest during the night due to the noise of the festival, the loud techno voices and the announcements over the public address system.”

“This experience left Morrissey in a catatonic state,” it stated.

The performer earlier this year cancelled six concerts on the North American leg of his tour due to ‘illness’, while last November he scrapped gigs in Latin America, citing ‘extreme exhaustion’.

