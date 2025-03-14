Burning issue: The origins and history of the spectacular Las Fallas festival in Valencia

LAS FALLAS is one of Spain’s most iconic festivals. It is a spectacle of fire, creativity, and joy that transforms the city (and many towns in the region) into a vibrant celebration each March.

This year’s festival is on now and finishes in spectacular flames on March 19 as huge effigies are burnt in giant bonfires.

But what is behind the famous festival, which was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2016?

The Olive Press delved into the past to find that Las Fallas has a rich history that spans centuries, evolving from humble beginnings to a global phenomenon.

You have to go deep into the past top find the origins of Las Fallas. They date back to the Middle Ages, when Valencian carpenters would use wooden planks called parots to hold candles for lighting during the winter months.

As spring approached and daylight increased, these wooden stands became unnecessary. On March 19, the feast day of Saint Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters, the parots were burned in bonfires to mark the arrival of spring and the end of winter’s darkness.

Over time, these bonfires evolved as people began to adorn the wood with old clothing and rags, creating effigies known as ninots.

These early figures may have been crude, but they were often humorous and satirical, reflecting the Valencian sense of humor and irreverence to their so-called ‘superiors’.

By the 18th century, Las Fallas had become a recognised event in Valencia, with locals competing to create the most artistic and satirical displays.

The 19th century saw significant growth in the festival’s popularity, with the introduction of prizes for the best ninots, which spurred greater creativity and competition among participants.

But it was in the early 20th century that Las Fallas really became a platform for artistic expression and social commentary.

The ninots evolved into grander, more elaborate sculptures that satirised political figures, celebrities, and social issues. In fact the creators of the effigies (also known as fallas) sometimes went ‘too far’ for the taste of the disapproving authorities.

In fact, during the Spanish Civil War and the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, the festival’s satirical nature was suppressed, but it continued as one of the few public expressions allowed in Valencia.

Today, Las Fallas is back to its satirical best with no target out of bounds for the effigies’ builders.

There are plenty of events lined up daily, and it culminates with the crema (burning) of the figures in a spectacular show in Valencia’s Plaza de la Ayuntamiento on Wednesday March 19 from 8pm.

The festival features over 700 fallas, including both adult and children’s versions. Each neighborhood has its own falla commission, which works throughout the year to design and build these intricate sculptures, often reaching heights of over 30 metres.

Las Fallas has become a symbol of Valencian identity and creativity, attracting visitors from around the world to experience its unique blend of tradition, art, and joy.

Las Fallas is celebrated not only in Valencia but also in over 160 municipalities across the Valencian Community.