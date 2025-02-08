8 Feb, 2025
8 Feb, 2025 @ 09:00
Madrid has the best cultural offering out of any city in Spain, study claims

Madrid's Museo del Prado hosts a many cultural events.

MADRID has the best cultural offering in Spain, according to a new study. 

It topped the charts for most cultural city and region, according to the Cultural Observatory 2024.

By cultural investment company, La Fabrica, the annual research reveals where Spain’s culture vultures are hiding. 

Not surprisingly, in second place was Barcelona, followed by Bilbao, Malaga and Valencia. 

CAPITAL OF CULTURE: Madrid is Spain’s cultural hub with music, theatre and art on every corner.
Photo: Florian Wehde/ Unsplash

Sixth spot was snapped up by Sevilla, rounding off the top ten with San Sebastian, Santander, Valladolid and Zaragoza. 

In terms of regions, Madrid took the top spot, followed by Cataluña, the Basque Country and Andalucia. 

This year, Andalucia overtook the Valencian Community to take fourth place, followed by Galicia, Navarra and Asturias. 

In terms of cultural institutions and events, Madrid’s Museo del Prado has once again taken the crown, followed by the Reina Sofia art museum and the San Sebastian Film Festival. 

CHART TOPPER: Madrid’s Prado museum has once again topped Spain’s culture list.
Photo: Museo del Prado

Bilbao’s Guggenheim museum also makes the cut in fourth place, alongside Madrid’s Carmen Thyssen museum in fifth spot. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

