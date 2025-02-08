Brit and German campervan tourists infuriate Alicante locals by parking next to beach illegally

DOZENS of campervans from across Europe have taken over a public parking area by Saladar Beach in Alicante, enjoying a prime coastal spot without paying any fees.

Despite clear signage prohibiting permanent parking, travelers – mainly from Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium – stay for weeks, treating the area as a free campsite.

Local residents are frustrated by the situation, complaining that the visitors take up space, leave rubbish behind, and ignore parking regulations.

Many of these tourists set up chairs, tables, and tarpaulins, which occupy large areas.

Additionally, the site lacks proper waste disposal, leading some to illegally dump wastewater into a nearby nature reserve.

“They come with their dogs and leave the place full of excrement” says a local resident, adding that many of the tourists pretend not to understand complaints, even when addressed in English or German.

The issue extends beyond Saladar Beach, with campervans occupying Cala de los Borrachos, and places in Elche, such as Carrabasí Beach.

“The councils should set up designated areas where they can coexist with residents and charge a fee,” suggests one local.

Despite the growing frustration, authorities have yet to take significant action, leaving the issue unresolved as more campervan travelers continue to flock to Spain’s sunny coast.