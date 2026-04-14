HIV prevention has expanded in Spain, with a long-acting alternative designed to improve access and adherence for high-risk patients.

Spain has become the first country in the European Union to fund an injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), offering a new option in the fight against HIV.

The drug is known as Apretude, which is administered once every two months rather than the previous need for a daily pill.

In efficacy for preventing HIV, the new PrEP injection is said to be 88% effective, a higher rate compared to oral regimes.

Spain’s Interministerial Committee on Drug Prices (CIPM) agreed to fund the preventative medicine back in February, claiming to guarantee its conditions of equity and universal access to the National Heatlh System (NHS).

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Experts say it could be a game-changer for people who struggle to tolerate or stick to oral medication.

Until now, only one publicly funded oral PrEP option has been available, meaning some patients were excluded due to side effects such as kidney issues or digestive problems.

The injectable version is expected to be prioritised for high-risk individuals who cannot maintain the oral regimen. The indicated use is for people who could acquire the infection through sexual contact.

Spain currently has over 34,000 PrEP users, with the highest numbers in Catalunya (10,653), Madrid (9,828) and Andalucia (4,700). However, access remains uneven.

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Geographic distribution of HIV-2 infected persons identified in Spain. Source: International Journal of Infectious Diseases

Health officials say expanding access beyond hospitals into local pharmacies could help bridge the gap, particularly for those in rural areas who struggle to reach specialist clinics.

Patients who receive the injection will still need regular check-ups, as missing doses could reduce its effectiveness.

Spain continues to record just over 3,000 new HIV diagnoses each year.

In 2023, 3,196 adults were newly diagnosed with the virus.

Most of those diagnosed were men between the ages of 30 and 39, with nearly half identified at a late stage.

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While the country has already met key UNAIDS targets for diagnosis, treatment and viral suppression, there is still work to be done.

Spain has a goal to significantly reduce new infections and eliminate HIV stigma by 2030.

Health experts say broadening prevention tools for underserved groups will be critical, with early trials showing strong patient preference for the injectable option.

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Dr. Angel Rivero, an HIV expert with Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital, described the experience of the injection’s clinical trials as spectacular.

For those who were concerned about taking the oral version of the drug, Rivero expressed that there have been no side effects linked to the injectable version.

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