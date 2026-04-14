14 Apr, 2026
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14 Apr, 2026 @ 14:45
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1 min read

Sevilla’s famous April Feria is set to kick off with ‘early summer’ heat and highs of 34C

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SEVILLA’S famous Feria de Abril is set to be a scorcher this year as the arrival of a high pressure ridge sends temperatures skyrocketing.

The traditional party kicks off next Monday and festivalgoers flocking to the city should plan to pack plenty of sun cream with the mercury forecast to rise to a sizzling 34C.

READ MORE: Andalucia and Costa Blanca set for 30C as ‘abnormally warm’ air mass hits Spain – but it may not spell the end of the mud rain

A warm front is set to push temperatures up across Spain to summer-like highs – including Sevilla for the city’s famous Feria de Abril.

The first day of the festival – set for two weeks after the conclusion of Semana Santa, as per tradition – is set to be the hottest of all, thanks to the arrival of a warm front which meteorologists believe will push temperatures up across Spain over the coming days.

That will gradually subside as the week goes on, although the heat is forecast to remain at around 27C.

The weather is expected to remain stable, with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms as the week wears on.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I went to the first weekend of the Feria de Abril in Sevilla – THESE are my top tips on surviving the chaos’

Sevilla’s traditional Feria kicks off on April 21. Credit: Olive Press

The Feria de Abril officially begins at midnight on Monday, April 21, and runs for six days until the following Sunday.

The week-long festival in the capital of Andalucia is part of a tradition that dates back to 1846.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

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Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

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