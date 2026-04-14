COMMUTERS between Malaga and Fuengirola will have to navigate the ups and downs of the rail network after Adif announces the closure of the C1 commuter for half a year.

Public transportation is once again at the head of conversation among communities in Andalucia.

Four mayors have protested an announcement made by Adif, which anticipates a suspension of the Cercanias service for six months during 2027 – 2028.

The local mayors of Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, and Fuengirola brought up their distress via letter over learning about the plans to disrupt travel services through the media rather than being verified directly by the government.

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Now the Deputy Government Delegate of Andalucia has shot back against the Popular Party: ‘Any improvement project can always cause inconvenience, we regret that PP administrators don’t cause inconvenience because they don’t carry out actions that improve the lives of citizens and are only engaged in constant confrontation…Although from the PP, only the worst can be expected.’

Malaga’s mayor Francisco de la Torre addressed the situation by asking for transparency and the best solution for travellers who will be impacted by the new plans.

Torre said the group of mayors were shocked ‘that there had not been a meeting, communication, or analysis’ made by the government about the upcoming train disturbances.

The plans for C1’s additional closure was published in the Capacity Restrictions Catalogue on March 31.

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This comes after the group of mayors attempted to coordinate a joint meeting about the same issues back in July 2024.

Javier Salas feels differently, with the Deputy Delegate saying there is ‘no lack of communication.’

Salas further challenged the mayors of the affected communities, arguing ‘whether they support the commuter rail project or simply want to obstruct it.’

People travelling by train should be given an alternative route during the period of closures.

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Public service trains are required to offer detours, unlike private operators, who don’t offer other train routes until the line has opened again.

At the forefront of C1’s improvement needs is increasing the available rider capacity and limiting the frequency of service required.

The collective concern was raised after learning that the continued disruption could last up to six months, specifically between Torremolinos and Malaga.

The councilors’ document claimed that despite the necessary improvements being requested, the scope of the job would require ‘technical planning, transparency, coordination and advance information.’

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The signed letter includes Malaga’s mayor Francisco de la Torre, Torremolino’s mayor Margarita del Cid, Benalmadena’s mayor Juan Antonio Lara, and Fuengirola’s mayor Ana Mula.

While alternative routes have been promised, a spokesperson has admitted that they are not sure what or when it will be.

As of now the required work includes a duplication of the 3-kilometre line of Campamento Benitez to Plaza Mayor, station improvements and repairs to the Guadalmedina River, and extensions of Malaga’s Central Station.

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