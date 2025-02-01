‘Illegal’ campers spark fury by dumping human waste onto Costa del Sol beach – as police ‘do nothing’

A FRUSTRATED expat has spoken out after ‘illegal’ campers were spotted throwing rubbish and human waste onto a Torrox beach.

Doug Fairchild, 78 from Australia claims around 70 campervans are illegally parked in a public car park near the lighthouse.

He alleges Torrox council are doing ‘nothing’ to stop the growing ‘health risk’, exacerbated by the presence of feral cats.

“Many of the caravans do not have toilets and use the nearby flora, as do the vans when they empty their wastage,” he told the Olive Press.

“We have continually complained to the town hall and Guardia Civil but it falls on deaf ears despite a sign clearly stating campervans are not allowed.”

Fairchild lives directly opposite the site in Urbanizacion Punta del Faro.

He claims Policia Local agents cleared the area at the beginning of January, removing around 30 vans.

However, within days the numbers ‘swelled’ to over 40, expanding out of the car park and onto Fairchild’s street.

“If I planned to sell my apartment and future buyers saw the amount of campers, I’m sure the offer would be reduced and I would struggle to sell,” he claimed.

Just minutes away, there are two campervan parks, MiluCar and Paradise Beach Camper Area.

It comes a week after hundreds of campers were evicted from the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs nature reserve in Nerja

The joint operation involved 14 patrol groups, including agents of the Guardia Civil, Nerja Policia Local and the Junta environmental officers.

During the eviction on Monday, January 20, two people were arrested for disobedience and resisting arrest.

Some five vehicles were removed with a tow truck from the Las Alberquillas, Rio de la Miel and Cala del Pino beaches.

Torrox Council and Policia Local have not responded to requests for comment.