16 Apr, 2026
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16 Apr, 2026 @ 13:31
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1 min read

Ex-prisoner dies in horror Costa del Sol crash after stolen car runs out of fuel on A-7 motorway and a lorry smashes into him

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A police station in Malaga

AN ex-prisoner has died in a horror smash with a lorry on the Costa del Sol after a stolen car he was driving ran out of fuel in the middle of a motorway.

The man was travelling along the A-7 near Nerja, heading towards Malaga, when the vehicle suddenly spluttered to a halt in the right-hand lane at around 1.30am last Saturday.

A lorry then ploughed into the stranded car, according to reports, despite the driver’s desperate attempt to avoid a collision.

READ MORE: Barcelona fights back against petty street crime: Six foreign criminals responsible for dozens of thefts and muggings are finally deported

Sources at Diario Sur identified the victim as a 33-year-old Ecuadorian national who had been released from a Madrid prison just days earlier.

He is believed to have stolen the vehicle there before heading down to the Costa del Sol.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

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I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

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