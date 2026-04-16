AN ex-prisoner has died in a horror smash with a lorry on the Costa del Sol after a stolen car he was driving ran out of fuel in the middle of a motorway.

The man was travelling along the A-7 near Nerja, heading towards Malaga, when the vehicle suddenly spluttered to a halt in the right-hand lane at around 1.30am last Saturday.

A lorry then ploughed into the stranded car, according to reports, despite the driver’s desperate attempt to avoid a collision.

READ MORE: Barcelona fights back against petty street crime: Six foreign criminals responsible for dozens of thefts and muggings are finally deported

Sources at Diario Sur identified the victim as a 33-year-old Ecuadorian national who had been released from a Madrid prison just days earlier.

He is believed to have stolen the vehicle there before heading down to the Costa del Sol.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.