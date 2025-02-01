Cadiz hotel is nominated for a prestigious National Geographic award

A LUXURY hotel in Cadiz has been nominated for a National Geographic Travel Award.

THE SO/Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort will compete in the Best Hotel in a Natural Setting category.

The nod highlights the resort’s exceptional commitment to sustainable tourism, blending luxury with nature.

Known for offering a variety of activities such as hiking, sailing, and polo, the five-star resort stands out for its innovative approach to tourism.

National Geographic describes it as ‘a contemporary country house where you can enjoy life the Spanish way’, due to the Andalusian elements infused into the building and garden architecture.

Voting for the awards is open until February 21, and winners will be announced on April 22.