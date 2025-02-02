2 Feb, 2025
2 Feb, 2025 @ 07:00
British expat takes on bike ride endurance test to raise money for horse rescue charity in Spain

A VOLUNTEER at the Easy Horse Care Rescue centre in Alicante province is taking on an epic cycle journey in June to raise money for the charity.

Andrew Daniels will cycle over 1,200 kilometres next to the River Rhine from its source in Switzerland all the way to the Netherlands.

“This Rhine challenge is significant not because I’m a trained cyclist, but precisely because I’m not,” Andrew said. 

ANDREW AT RESCUE CENTRE, ROJALES

“It’s a physical and mental test that pushes me out of my comfort zone, but that’s exactly what makes it meaningful.” 

All the money raised will go directly towards providing food, veterinary care, and a safe haven for the animals.

Andrew said: “Every life saved is a testament to the love, care, and commitment of this amazing charity—and now, I want to do my part to help them continue their vital mission.” 

He’s looking to travel around 100 kilometres per day over a fortnight and will be backed up by a motorhome for breaks and catching some much needed sleep.

Andrew has launched a GoFundMe page for donations which earlier this week had already reached €675.

