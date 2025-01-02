Pictured: Enormous Sotogrande villa hits the market for over €22million

A HUGE €22million villa has hit the market in Sotogrande- this is what it looks like.

One of the most exclusive urbanisations in the Campo de Gibraltar could have a new resident soon as a €22million villa is put on the market.

Located in ‘The Seven’ a privileged private community in La Reserva de Sotogrande, the modern mansion was designed by ARK Architects.

Known as ‘Villa Niwa’, the property seamlessly combines natural landscapes, golf courses and panoramic views of the Mediterranean sea.

“NIWA blends in with nature, becoming an integral part of it and creating a sense of peace, balance and security for its inhabitants,” the property’s webpage reads.

Villa Niwa is 4.231 metre squared, surrounded by ten hectares of land. It has nine bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Kitted out with all the luxuries, the villa has a jacuzzi, sauna, gym, two swimming pools, wine cellar, games room, spa and lift.

There’s no need to worry about parking as there’s eight outdoor and four indoor parking spaces.

Staff will also feel right at home with their very own bedrooms.

The manicured garden has views over the sea which you can enjoy with the peace of mind that comes with the area’s 24 hour security. But of course all of this comes at a cost, with the mansion coming in at €22,500,000.