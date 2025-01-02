2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
‘Tinder date’ horror in Spain: Woman is strangled to death with a dog leash and set on fire

by
A MAN has been arrested in Almeria after confessing to strangling a woman with a dog leash before setting fire to her body.

The 28-year-old went to the Policia Nacional on Monday to say he had witnessed a murder.

Minutes later when giving a statement, he broke down and confessed to committing the crime.

RETAMAR AREA, ALMERIA

Officers went to a field and discovered the burnt corpse of the 38-year-old Moroccan victim.

The assailant lives in Germany where he is a resident and is married- with his wife said to be pregnant.

He was spending the festive season in Spain with his Almeria-based family.

Police sources said the man and the victim had no previous relationship and that they had met days earlier via a dating app hook-up.

Last Monday, the two of them were in a car close to the Retamar urbanisation, some 20 minutes outside Almeria.

They were both consuming drugs- possibly crack cocaine- and they got into an argument.

During the confrontation, the man strangled the woman with a dog leash.

He then dumped her body in a field and set fire to it.

The Policia Nacional are trying to confirm the identity of the victim via DNA tests.

The attacker has been jailed after a court appearance on Monday.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

