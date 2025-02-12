British family demand answers over ‘murder’ of expat dad at his seaside home in Spain’s Andalucia

A BRITISH family are demanding answers following the mysterious death of a father-of-one in Andalucia last summer.

Brett Dryden (pictured above), 35, from County Durham, was found dead with a gash to the head at his seaside apartment in Mojacar, Almeria, last July.

His grieving mother, Sandra Adams, believes he was murdered after three men were seen on a doorbell camera ‘running away from his property’.

Spanish pathologists said he died of a bloot clot on his lungs, but Sandra is convinced someone ‘hurt her boy’ – and claims she has been ignored by Spanish authorities for the past six months.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, she insisted she ‘will get justice’ if it’s ‘the last thing I do in my life’.

She added: “I just want to know what’s happened to my boy and then maybe I can move on with my life.

“He was my blue-eyed boy. Me and him were the best friends. No one ever wants to bury their child, it’s the worst pain imaginable.

“I look at his daughter Charley and she just looks so much like him. That even hurts me. He was a very popular and liked young man. He was very kind and caring. He was very well loved.”

Brett had moved to Mojacar in 2019 to set up a legal cannabis club. The former Nissan worker was found dead by pals when he failed to return from a siesta.

Adding to the family’s suspicions that he had been the victim of a crime, his Gucci sunglasses, cash savings and phone were found missing.

According to his mother, a silent call was made from his phone after he died, making her convinced that it was stolen.

The 56-year-old said Brett’s friends found him ‘covered in blood’ and that police told them it had been a ‘violent death’ and that he may have been ‘hit with an axe’.

She claims she was not even informed that he had a 4x5cm gash to his head, which she only discovered upon seeing his body at the crematorium.

Sandra said they informed police of the three men spotted running from Brett’s home, but were told they ‘needed to take a step back’.

She added: “I email them. I ring them. I get nothing. We’ve had no help from the police or anyone here, no support, nothing. I’ve never taken a tablet in my life and now I am on medication for stress and anxiety.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Spain and have been in contact with the local authorities.”

A Spanish court spokesperson told a national newspaper: “The investigation hasn’t been suspended or closed. It is still open and this incident remains under investigation.

“The court is waiting for the Guardia Civil to complete their full report and present their conclusions. For the time being there’s nothing more we can say.”