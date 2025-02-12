Watch: Freak tornado wreaks havoc in southern Spain as trees are uprooted and homes damaged

THIS is the moment southern Spain was rocked by a freak tornado this week.

Video footage shared online shows the weather phenomenon tearing through parts of Huelva in Andalucia on Tuesday afternoon.

?Violento tornado en #Huelva crea el caos: árboles caídos y techos de casas derrumbadas



El tornado ha dejado importantes daños materiales en viviendas, carreteras y tendidos eléctricos en Pozo del Camino y zonas cercanas, sin víctimas graves hasta el momento.… pic.twitter.com/eszvNeLG0b — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) February 11, 2025

One clip shows a driver screaming in panic as debris is sent flying across the road in the town of Pozo del Camino.

In other videos, multiple trees can be seen strewn across the ground after being uprooted by the strong winds.

The tornado caused damage to multiple homes, according to weather forecaster El Tiempo.

It also damaged roads and electrical pylons, although fortunately there have been no reported injuries.

The tornado also tore through the towns of Villa Antonia and Urbasur.