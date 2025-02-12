12 Feb, 2025
12 Feb, 2025 @ 15:13
Watch: Freak tornado wreaks havoc in southern Spain as trees are uprooted and homes damaged

by

THIS is the moment southern Spain was rocked by a freak tornado this week.

Video footage shared online shows the weather phenomenon tearing through parts of Huelva in Andalucia on Tuesday afternoon.

One clip shows a driver screaming in panic as debris is sent flying across the road in the town of Pozo del Camino.

In other videos, multiple trees can be seen strewn across the ground after being uprooted by the strong winds.

The tornado caused damage to multiple homes, according to weather forecaster El Tiempo.

It also damaged roads and electrical pylons, although fortunately there have been no reported injuries.

The tornado also tore through the towns of Villa Antonia and Urbasur.

Laurence Dollimore

