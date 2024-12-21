This overlooked gem in Spain’s Andalucia could be a hit with Brits next year as easyJet launches new flights

EASYJET has launched new flights to this hidden gem in Spain’s Andalucia- and it’s set to be a hit with Brits.

Budget airline Easyjet has launched new flights to undiscovered treasure Almeria from both London Southend and Bristol airport.

About two hours from Malaga and Alicante, the coastal city has one of Europe’s driest climates, with temperatures above 20C even in December.

One of the main attractions is the 16th century Moorish fortress perched on a hill.

It has amazing views of the city and entry fees are just a few euros.

Another must see is the charming Barrio de la Chanca, where colourful cave dwellings litter the old town.

For sun tan chasers, there’s Zapillo Beach or San Miguel Beach, each lined with plenty of bars, restaurants and cafes.

In 2019, the city was named Spain’s Gastronomic Capital, with typical dishes including red prawns and fresh fish.

If you like a night out, you can’t miss Las Cuatro Calles, a popular neighbourhood dotted with bars and clubs.

Jovellanos is another great option, with plenty of tapas bars serving up anchovies, jamon and olives.

A great day out is the Tabernas Desert, a desert film set used in many Hollywood blockbusters from Doctor Who to Indiana Jones to Game of Thrones.

Finally, there’s Oasys Mini Hollywood, a Western theme park with original sets and museums.