21 Dec, 2024
21 Dec, 2024 @ 07:00
Spain reveals its word of the year for 2024

by
November 5, 2024, Paiporta, Valencia, Spain: Residents try to clean a flood-ravaged street on Thursday. One week after the terrible floods in Valencia, clean-up work continues affected by serious flooding.The Spanish army, firefighters, volunteers from many parts of Spain and neighbors help clean the streets of mud, houses. (Credit Image: © David Aparicio Fita/ZUMA Press Wire)

THE 2024 word of the year has been revealed in Spain. 

Each year, the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) chooses a word that has defined the last twelve months.

For 2024, Spanish language experts have chosen DANA, referring to the meteorological phenomenon which wrought havoc in Valencia at the end of October.  

Photo: Cordon Press

It was selected from a shortlist of ten words, including: alucinacion (shock), fango (mud), gordofobia (fat phobia), inquiokupa (squatting), mena (unaccompanied foreign minor), micropiso (microflat), narcolancha (drug boat), pellet, reduflacion (Shrinkflation), turistificacion (touristification) and woke. 

The RAE states they chose the word due to its huge presence in the media, which increased after severe flooding struck the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol on October 31. 

Over 200 people died in the disaster, which shocked communities worldwide. 

The language experts also chose the word for its ‘linguistic interest’ and ‘confusion’ its spelling causes for Spaniards. 

DANA was already up for word of the year in 2019 but lost out to ‘emojis.’ 

It is defined as ‘a high-altitude weather system that causes torrential downpours and is also known as a cold drop.’ 

Previous words of the year are protest (2013), selfie (2014), refugee (2015), populism (2016), 

‘aporophobia’ (2017), ‘microplastic’ (2018), ‘emojis’ (2019), ‘confinement’ (2020), ‘vaccine’ (2021), ‘artificial intelligence’ (2022) and ‘polarisation’ (2023).

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

