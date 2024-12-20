Tragedy in Marbella: Boy ‘falls off building’ to his death just days before Christmas

POLICE are investigating the tragic death of a boy in Marbella today.

The minor plunged to his death from a building on Avenida Jose Manuel Valles (pictured above) at around 5.15pm on Friday.

The street is situated in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood of the Costa del Sol city.

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, authorities have not yet been able to confirm which floor he fell from or the cause of the fall.

Emergency services raced to the area and performed CPR on the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large crowd of horrified locals gathered in the area as witnesses described the scene as ‘harrowing.’

One told El Confidencial that there were people screaming in horror.

The Policia Nacional force has taken over the investigation and continues to work the scene.

No theories have been ruled out. The investigation continues.