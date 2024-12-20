20 Dec, 2024
20 Dec, 2024 @ 19:59
·
1 min read

Tragedy in Marbella: Boy ‘falls off building’ to his death just days before Christmas

by

POLICE are investigating the tragic death of a boy in Marbella today.

The minor plunged to his death from a building on Avenida Jose Manuel Valles (pictured above) at around 5.15pm on Friday.

The street is situated in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood of the Costa del Sol city.

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, authorities have not yet been able to confirm which floor he fell from or the cause of the fall.

Emergency services raced to the area and performed CPR on the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large crowd of horrified locals gathered in the area as witnesses described the scene as ‘harrowing.’

One told El Confidencial that there were people screaming in horror.

The Policia Nacional force has taken over the investigation and continues to work the scene.

No theories have been ruled out. The investigation continues.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

Go toTop

