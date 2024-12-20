John Hardy latest: Timeline of Brit father’s disappearance from Benidorm as concern grows

JOHN Hardy has now been missing for almost a week after flying into Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca last Saturday.

The Belfast native is a father-of-two and is sorely missed by his family, who desperately want him home for Christmas.

Police in Northern Ireland are now attempting to work with Spanish authorities to find him.

Below is a timeline of John’s disappearance. If you know where he might be, contact the police or email tips@theolivepress.es.

Saturday, December 14

John flies from Belfast to Alicante, on the coast of eastern Spain.

He then gets in a car and drives down to Benidorm, where he is due to visit a friend.

He makes his last known phone call to a family member in which he sounds ‘very distressed’, according to appeals made by relatives on social media.

John has not been seen or heard from since.

Tuesday, December 17

A possible sighting of John is made at the Tiki Beach bar on Benidorm’s seafront at around 1pm.

However according to Missing Persons Spain, the sighting has not yet been verified nor produced any significant leads.

Tiki Beach bar in Benidorm (Credit: Google Maps)

Wednesday, December 18

John misses his flight home to Belfast, sparking serious concern among family and friends.

Several days have now passed without contact with loved ones, which his sister Courtney would later describe as ‘very out of character’.

Thursday, December 19

Family members make a series of appeals online after contacting both Spanish and Northern Irish police.

One reads: “John last had contact on Saturday with a phone call and was very distressed. No contact since and his phone is dead.

“He has distinctive tattoos covering a lot of his body with the name GEORGIE.

“Family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday 18th Dec. Police and Hospitals have been contacted… Let’s get John home.”

Friday, December 20

Northern Irish police request to work alongside Spanish authorities to help find John.

His sister Courtney tells local news that the family is ‘distraught’.

She says: “We want him home and we want him safe. He has a family that loves and adores him… he has two sons… the unknown is the killer.”