20 Dec, 2024
20 Dec, 2024 @ 18:31
Revealed: The biggest cash-earning speed cameras in Spain – with one issuing over 118,000 fines alone

A MADRID area speed trap is the most lucrative in Spain catching out 118,149 motorists in 2023.

Figures have been published by Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic(DGT) listing the top 50 radar traps in the country over the last seven years.

There are 780 permanent DGT speed radar sites along with 1,325 mobile units.

The biggest money earner is in Madrid at kilometre point 20.2 of the M-40, near Mercamadrid where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

The unit bagged 118,149 offenders last year, working out as a sanction every four and a half minutes.

It also has issued the most speeding tickets in the country since 2017.

The next radar lags far behind at kilometre point 127.6 of the A-15 in Navarra, with 49,677 offences.

Third place goes to kilometre point 978.9 of the A-7 in Malaga, with 45,522 transgressions.

Three of the 10 most active speed traps in 2023 were also on the list the previous year.

They are those located at kilometre point 127.6 of the A-15 in Navarra(third in 2023 and fifth in 2022); at 9.2 of the A-55 in Pontevedra(fifth and eighth, respectively) and at 37.3 of the A-381 in Cadiz(ninth and second).

Alex Trelinski

